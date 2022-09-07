Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 94,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,080 shares.The stock last traded at $2.22 and had previously closed at $2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

About Mizuho Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,695,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,577,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,316 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,692,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 512,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

