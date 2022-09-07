Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 94,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,080 shares.The stock last traded at $2.22 and had previously closed at $2.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
