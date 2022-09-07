Modex One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Modex has a total market cap of $12.60 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Modex has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Modex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0860 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Modex Coin Profile

Modex is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modex using one of the exchanges listed above.

