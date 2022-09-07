Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Monadelphous Group’s previous final dividend of $0.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.90.
In other Monadelphous Group news, insider Robert Velletri acquired 6,437 shares of Monadelphous Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.95 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of A$64,048.15 ($44,788.92).
Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Mongolia, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.
