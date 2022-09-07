Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Boosted by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $63,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,654,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,957,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,183,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

