Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 18,520 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,286,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 379,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,612,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

