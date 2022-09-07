Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 726 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 583,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,055,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,517,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 176,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,985,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,005. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $175.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.68.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

