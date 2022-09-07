Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $750,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,772 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after purchasing an additional 685,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,971,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $199.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,878. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

