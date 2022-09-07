Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.95 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

