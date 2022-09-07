Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.96. 125,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,956,542. The company has a market cap of $267.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

