Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,124. The stock has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.09.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

