Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,074 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

MMP stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 11,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,860. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.