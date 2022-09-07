Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,976 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $500.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,590. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

