Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,131. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.