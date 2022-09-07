Morgan Stanley Lowers Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target to CHF 84

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 85 to CHF 84 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 88 to CHF 85 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

SSREY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. 112,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,658. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

