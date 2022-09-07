Morgan Stanley Raises Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,150 ($25.98) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,983.00.

OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. 160,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,967. Compass Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

