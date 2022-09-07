MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.97 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $53.97 million and $3.70 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

