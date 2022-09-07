Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 253,308 shares.The stock last traded at $288.71 and had previously closed at $287.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Murphy USA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

