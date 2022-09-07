Nano Tops One Day Volume of $3.80 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Nano has a market capitalization of $113.84 million and $3.80 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00004517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005062 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

