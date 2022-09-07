National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NHI opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.86.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,752,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

