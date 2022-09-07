National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

National Pension Service increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $168,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 137.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,933,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $210,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $106.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,346. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

