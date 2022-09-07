National Pension Service Buys 19,430 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Micron Technology worth $141,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837,283. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

