National Pension Service Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Amgen worth $183,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.74. 50,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

