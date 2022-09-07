National Pension Service Has $228.91 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701,162 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,435 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of NIKE worth $228,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.04. 243,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,456,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.38. The company has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

