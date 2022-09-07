National Pension Service Has $854.88 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of NVIDIA worth $854,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $135.67. 827,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,149,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

