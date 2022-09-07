National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,641,971 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Cisco Systems worth $314,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.97. 305,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,319,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

