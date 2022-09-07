nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Price Up 5%

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.16 and last traded at $33.12. Approximately 1,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 667,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

nCino Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $681,468.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,055,364.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $2,335,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in nCino by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $137,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

