Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $8.54 on Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Neo has a market capitalization of $602.26 million and approximately $46.57 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $8.54 or 0.00045387 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005315 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,811.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Neo
