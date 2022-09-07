Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

NEON stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Neonode has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neonode stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Neonode at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Further Reading

