NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,893 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,166 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.47% of NetApp worth $86,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NTAP stock opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

