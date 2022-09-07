NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

NetApp stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. 22,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,653. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 117,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,703,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,363,000 after buying an additional 39,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,162,000 after acquiring an additional 235,605 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

