Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.90 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.70 EPS.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 140,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.76. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

