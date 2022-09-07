Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Newmont by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 167,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 90,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

NEM traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 194,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931,052. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.29. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

