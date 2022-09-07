NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 7,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,130,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.