NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NIKE were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in NIKE by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 338,996 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,932 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,586. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

