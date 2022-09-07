NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $17.11

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $16.43. NIO shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 673,804 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nomura cut their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.
NIO Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 557.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Stories
