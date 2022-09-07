Noked Israel Ltd Grows Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Noked Israel Ltd increased its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 1,870.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,410 shares during the quarter. monday.com comprises about 8.9% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned approximately 0.42% of monday.com worth $29,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 1,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,773. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.82. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

