Noked Israel Ltd Has $14.14 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Noked Israel Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 2,369.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises approximately 4.3% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in MongoDB by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $240.97. 30,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.29 and its 200-day moving average is $331.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.42.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.