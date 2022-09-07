Noked Israel Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Noked Israel Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,198 shares during the quarter. Nova makes up approximately 2.0% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Nova were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Nova by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,024,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,563,000 after purchasing an additional 66,171 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Nova by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 677,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Nova by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 489,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,208,000 after purchasing an additional 155,759 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nova by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Nova by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 281,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,656. Nova Ltd. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $149.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

