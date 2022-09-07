Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 315,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,806,599 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -14.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 169,527 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 93,998 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 33,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

