Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $31.18

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.18, but opened at $30.09. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 1,847 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -74.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,213,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,557,000 after acquiring an additional 513,002 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

