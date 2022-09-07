NU (NYSE:NU) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Head-To-Head Review

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) and NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orange County Bancorp and NU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NU 2 3 10 0 2.53

NU has a consensus price target of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 117.51%. Given NU’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NU is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 22.59% 10.52% 0.84% NU N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and NU’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 2.65 $21.29 million $3.36 10.71 NU $1.70 billion 12.81 -$164.99 million N/A N/A

Orange County Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NU.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

