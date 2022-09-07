Nuance Investments LLC Buys Shares of 389,751 NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 389,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,000. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.75% of NuVasive as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 8.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

NuVasive Stock Up 2.7 %

About NuVasive

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,435. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

