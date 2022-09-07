Nuance Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nuance Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 812,084 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 5.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $318,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $797,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.13. 6,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.39.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

