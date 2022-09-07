Nuance Investments LLC Sells 208,958 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208,958 shares during the period. Everest Re Group accounts for 3.6% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 1.69% of Everest Re Group worth $200,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Everest Re Group by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 38,990 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2,464.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

Everest Re Group Price Performance

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.56 and its 200 day moving average is $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $248.63 and a one year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

