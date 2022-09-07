Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NAZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 3,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.24.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
