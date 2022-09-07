Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. 3,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 12.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

