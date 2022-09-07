Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $13.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

