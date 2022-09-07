Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. 16,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,249. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NUO Get Rating ) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.