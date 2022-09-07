Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NUO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. 16,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,249. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.
About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.
