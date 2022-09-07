NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Trading Down 5.8%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.59 and last traded at C$9.60. Approximately 180,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,233,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NVA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.39.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total transaction of C$57,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at C$2,239,802.27. In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.54, for a total value of C$316,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,042 shares in the company, valued at C$34,803,522.68. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total value of C$57,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at C$2,239,802.27. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,467 shares of company stock worth $1,029,604.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

