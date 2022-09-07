OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCX shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens cut OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.88. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Insider Transactions at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 877.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,427,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,650,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OncoCyte news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,212 shares in the company, valued at $319,883.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,427,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,650,018.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,500. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

