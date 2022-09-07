Open Platform (OPEN) Market Cap Tops $685,179.91

Open Platform (OPEN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $685,179.91 and $35,474.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

